It's no secret that social media users love to troll Drake. Whether it's done purely for laughs or out of actual disdain, his every move is heavily scrutinized, particularly online. This is likely a large part of the reason the general public hasn't been able to comment on his Instagram posts for years.

It's unclear exactly when he limited comments, but it's been reported that it was way back in 2018 amid his feud with Pusha T. Now, however, it looks like the Canadian hitmaker has had a change of heart.

According to Akademiks TV, his comments are now open to the public, and fans are having a field day. "Commenting on a drake post feels luxury," one Instagram user claims. "Wow comments back on for all us normal folks the world is healing 🙏🏾," another writes.

Is Drake On Tha Carter VI?

Drizzy's supporters may be reveling in his Instagram comments, but unfortunately, they were also recently met with some serious disappointment. At midnight, Lil Wayne finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album, Tha Carter VI.

Prior to the big release, Sports Illustrated reported that the album would feature both Drake and Nicki Minaj. The project does boast some exciting features from the likes of Bono, MGK, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, and more. Sadly, however, Drake and Nicki do not make appearances. The disappointment hit after DJ Akademiks teased the project on stream shortly before it was released.

"Carter 6 dropping tonight," he said at the time. "I'm hearing there's Nicki, I'm hearing there's Baby, I'm hearing there's, of course, the goat, Drake. I'm hearing so many people is involved. Chat, we got a lot of major sh*t going on. Gotta do a few things. Thanks to everybody who helps me out. Hi Kendrick --just say that ... Ya'll gonna see me, tomorrow morning or... We'll just say this, Hi, Kendrick."