Lil Wayne just released his first studio album in five years, which is a long-awaited follow-up to his most iconic series. But sadly for many Weezy fans out there, a lot of the early reception to Tha Carter VI has been defined by disappointment.

Of course, take the metrics for this with a grain of salt, as Twitter often leaves little room for nuance in between overzealous glaze and scathing hate. Nevertheless, a lot of fans didn't like much of the production on the new record in particular. Also, they pointed out how Wayne has been less consistent over the years in their view, so some skeptics weren't expecting much to begin with.

Regardless, Lil Wayne and his featured guests still put together their best effort on Tha Carter VI, especially in the more consistent first half. Still, it didn't stop dissatisfied fans from making their criticisms clear online.

We will see how the new LP ages over time and what new things it reveals as listeners go back with less expectations and more open ears. We doubt it will make immediate fan turnoffs like the rock excursions more enjoyable, but fans will appreciate the true highlights soon enough.

Lil Wayne Tour

One question some fans have regardless of their thoughts on Tha Carter VI are Lil Wayne's missing rumored features. Obviously, we're talking about Sports Illustrated's claim that Drake and Nicki Minaj would appear on the project, building hype for another Young Money reunion. But sadly, that wasn't the case, and they are nowhere on this new LP.

Fortunately, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI tour will have a much harder time disappointing fans. Regardless of what era of Tunechi you prefer or what performances you like, he's going to have something for everyone. Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster.

Fan Reactions