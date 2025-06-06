The latest installment in The Carter series drops at midnight, but Lil Wayne allows his fans a look at the guest list Thursday evening (June 5) with his latest posts on social media. The Carter 6 will include a mixture of legendary acts and today's hottest new stars, ranging from BigXThaPlug to Bono to Jelly Roll to Weezy favorite producer Mannie Fresh.

"We C6," Lil Wayne tweeted with the album's tracklist. The Carter 6 will include 19 tracks. The only familiar faces to be featured on the album are Weezy's Colligrove partner 2 Chainz and previous collaborator Big Sean. Wayne has always gave Big Sean his flowers on past songs such as "Beware" and "My Homies Still."

"The Days," a new track on the album featuring U2's Bono was featured in the latest NBA Finals campaign. As a big sports fan, Lil Wayne has a lot of love for the NBA. He often speaks on his favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in interviews.

The album's backside is a silhouette of the rapper's face. His signature tattoo surround the tracklist. Weezy will takeover Venice Beach's skate park on Saturday (June 7) in support of the new album. The countdown to The Carter 6 began in May.

Lil Wayne The Carter VI

The Carter series is one of hip-hop's most beloved collections. While The Carter 3 is Lil Wayne's most successful of the series. True Weezy fans credit The Carter 2 as his best work. The series has given us some of Wayne's biggest records such as "A Milli," "Go DJ," and "Lollipop."

The rumored Drake and Nicki Minaj features do not appear on the C6 tracklist. While he doesn't make the album, former Young Money artist, Tyga, will accompany Lil Wayne on the nationwide Carter 6 tour that begins on June 6 in New York.