Music
DJ Akademiks Hints At Something For Kendrick Lamar Coming From Drake On Lil Wayne's "The Carter 6"
DJ Akademiks has been a strong supporter of Drake following the feud with Kendrick Lamar. He said Lamar's GNX is not a classic album.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
25 mins ago
78 Views
Music
Lil Wayne Unveils Jelly Roll, Bono, Mannie Fresh & More On "The Carter 6" Tracklist Ahead Of Release
Lil Wayne's The Carter 6 was originally announced in late 2024. He made the reveal after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl announcement.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
56 mins ago
94 Views