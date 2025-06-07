Big Sean has been rapping his a** off in 2025, but the rhymes have been overlooked by other viral moments. Social media appears to have taken notice of his bars as they suggest the Detroit rapper had the best verse on Lil Wayne’s new album. Weezy’s long-awaited Tha Carter VI dropped Friday, June 6, but instead of praise, it received mixed reactions.

"Big Sean really had the BEST verse on Lil Wayne's THA CARTER VI," tweeted NFR Podcast.

Big Sean collaborated with Lil Wayne and Jelly Roll for the album-cut "Sharks" On his latest track with Weezy, Sean Don raps, "Guess I gotta move the needle, since you didn't do it / Glock under pillow, on some mission two shit / Fuck a institution, I know what I'm doin' / Ten steps ahead, Sha'Carri how I'm movin' / Jesus had Judas, Ceasar had Brutus / Always someone plottin', gotta beat 'em to it."

The NFR Podcast tweet would received many fan comments in agreement with their tweet for a variety of reasons. "Big Sean is on a wild feature run right now. He went crazy [fire emoji]," commented a fan.

Another followed up with, "Big Sean been cold for so many years I wish he would drop more. This is the only verse on the album that was any good."

Big Sean's verses are known to sustain heavy scruinty on social media; however, a fan ready to troll couldn't deny the verse's greatness. "Not gonna lie..I came here to hate," tweeted fan about Sean's verse with Jelly Roll on the hook and Lil Wayne beginning it. "Cause bro has had some misses lately. BUt this is dope AF."

Announced in 2024, Lil Wayne’s album had fans excited for the Best Rapper Alive’s return following a seven-year hiatus. Many hoped the Super Bowl LIX snubs would provide fans with the classic Weezy F. Baby. Instead, many felt let down. The 19-track album, featuring 2 Chainz and Kodak Black, runs just over an hour, yet listeners said even that felt too long.

Social media lit up with disappointment. Critics called the production weak and the energy lacking. One user wrote, “Best part about finishing this Lil Wayne album is knowing I’ll never hear it again.” Another called it “booty crumbs.” Some fans even claimed it tarnished his legacy, labeling it the worst in the Carter series.

Media personality Scottie Beam summed up the disbelief: “No deadass… Say SIKE RIGHT NOW @lilwayne.”

Wayne hasn’t addressed the backlash, but the response has cast a shadow over his once-celebrated series.