sharks
- TVSnoop Dogg Commentates Shark Fights & Calls Out Dr. Dre For "Shark Week"Snoop Dogg will be appearing on a new show during Shark Week, commentating on some of the craziest shark encounters and even throwing Dr. Dre under the bus.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMike Tyson Looked Terrified During "Shark Week" AppearanceMike Tyson came face to face with some small-ish sharks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWill Ferrell Channels Ron Burgundy For Los Angeles Kings BroadcastThe Kings broadcast got a lot more animated on Thursday.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentWill Smith Braves Shark-Infested Waters In New "Bucket List"Will Smith's latest "Bucket List" adventure takes him to the deep sea. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentShaq Dives Into Danger For Shark WeekShaq was pulled from the cage after a shark broke through. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsVon Miller Investigated After Catching Hammerhead SharkPETA calls out Miller after catching hammerhead shark.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyDonald Trump Wants All Sharks To "Die" According To Porn Star Stormy DanielsDonald Trump is not a fan of what swims undersea. By Chantilly Post