Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI is actually here and there are some unexpected collaborations as he promised. One of them lands on the track "Sharks" as Jelly Roll handles the chorus on this closed off track. Big Sean is also here, which makes this his and Weezy's first joint together since 2020.
But the Jelly Roll aspect is the most intriguing part of "Sharks," especially since it goes over well. Yes, Jelly Roll does have a big hip-hop background. His Tennessee roots led him to experiment with the Memphis sound that the Three 6 Mafia were introducing.
However, it's been several years since that era, and he's become a star thanks to transition into country. But he lends a perfectly eerie chorus here, especially with his wary lyrics. "Snakes ain't always in the grass (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / Sharks ain't always in the water (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / Thieves ain't always in the night (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / God ain't always at the altar (Yeah, yeah)."
Lil Wayne and Big Sean follow the tone that Roll sets with bars about watching your back, protecting your peace, and going for it all, even if that it means doing it on your own. "Jesus had Judas, Caesar had Brutus / Always someone plottin', gotta beat 'em to it / Key to do this sh*t is first you gotta do it, then do it again and find another way to do it," Sean raps, for instance.
Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll, & Big Sean "Sharks"
Quotable Lyrics:
Thieves in the night move cool like a breeze in the night
Fiends for the pipe, speed at the light and scream for the Christ, Lord
God ain't always at the altar, n****
Cross your heart before departure, n****
These bullets gon' catapult you, n****
Put you in the ground, agriculture, n****
