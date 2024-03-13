Drake Hilariously Responds To Kanye West Diss With Iconic 50 Cent Meme

Drake and Kanye West have been embroiled in a feud for quite some time. Although they seemingly squashed the beef a few years back, it seems like the truce was short-lived. Drizzy has thrown subliminals at Ye over the last couple of years, and on Monday, West launched a huge rant that included Drake. In fact, during this rant, Kanye took shots at Adidas and the fashion industry at large. It was a very passionate paragraph that ended with some shots at Drake, who took Lil Durk with him on tour.

“That’s how I feel And it’s fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more fuck you’s,” Ye said. The Canadian megastar clearly saw this callout as he took to his Instagram story yesterday with a response. Instead of addressing Ye directly, he decided to refer to what was said. Below, you can see that he posted the iconic 50 Cent meme in which the artist says "what he say f*ck me for?" It was a nice subtle response that shows how the artist isn't too pressed right now.

Drake Claps Back

On any given day, there is a chance that you wake up to a new rant from Kanye. That has been true for decades at this point, and his targets have learned to just accept it. This wasn't the first time Ye has gone after Drake and it probably won't be the last. You just have to learn to go with the flow and understand that tomorrow, Kanye will probably feel differently than he did today.

