Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Adidas, And Many More In Latest Instagram Rant

Kanye West is on a nice run right now thanks to Vultures 1. His collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign continues to be a fan favorite, and many are excited to hear the follow-up. However, the first Vultures is doing some impressive numbers right now. Overall, "Carnival" with Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti just hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This is a massive accomplishment, and it is yet another huge milestone for Ye in his career. That said, the achievement led to a pretty lengthy rant on Instagram.

While the rant itself has been deleted, the IG post it was attached to can still be found on his account. In this rant, he went after The Daily Mail, Adidas, and even Drake. “That’s how I feel And it’s fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more fuck you’s,” Kanye West wrote. The Drizzy section was at the end of the rant. However, leading up to that, Ye unleashed the clip on the industry. He took the opportunity to go after anyone he has had a gripe with.

Kanye West Vs. The World

“Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system," Ye wrote. “And fuck adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world. “Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat You pussys don’t stand for shit. And fuck everybody at the Dailey Mail. And Fuck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber Fuck each and every single one of yall And fuck every so called Christian and so called friend or so called family member that watched me have my kids taken out of my control.”

Let us know what you think of this rant from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for Vultures 2? What are your expectations for it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

