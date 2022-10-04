Kanye West is at the centre of an Instagram controversy once again, this time after insulting a Black female Vogue editor who shared her criticisms of his “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous” White Lives Matter t-shirt after watching his YZYSZN9 fashion show.

After the rapper got wind of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s comments about his work, he didn’t hesitate to lay into her – particularly her own style choices. “This is not a fashion person,” he captioned a photo of his latest target uploaded to his feed early on Tuesday (October 4) morning.

“You speak on Ye, Imma speak on you. Ask Trevor Noah,” the father of four added.

Many figures in the 45-year-old’s life have reached out urging him to consider his actions and attempt to have a constructive conversation with Karefa-Johnson, but supermodel Gigi Hadid was far less forgiving in West’s comment section, describing him as a “bully” for his behaviour.

“You wish [you] had a percentage of her intellect,” the mother of one wrote to The Life of Pablo hitmaker. “You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your shit, she might be the only person that could save [you].”

Hadid continued laying into the Yeezy founder, ranting, “As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

West has since removed his posts aimed at Karefa-Johnson, although his claims about LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault killing his “best friend” Virgil Abloh remain standing (for now) – read more about that here, and watch Ye’s YZYSZN9 runway below.

