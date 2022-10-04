Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
- StreetwearKanye West Sued By Photographer Nearly 1 Year After Using Her Photo To Diss Gabriella Karefa-JohnsonMichaela Efford is seeking unspecified damages from Ye over his unverified use of her photo during an Instagram firestorm last fall.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Met With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Says They Apologized To One AnotherAfter attacking her on IG, he calls the fashion editor his "sister" and says they agreed to disagree.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearGabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Fashion Philosophy Outweighs Kanye’s CriticismThe 30-year-old became the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover in January of 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearGigi Hadid Calls Ye "A Bully & A Joke" Amid Gabriella Karefa-Johnson BeefYe has since deleted the controversial posts aimed at the Vogue editor.By Hayley Hynes