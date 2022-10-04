It has been a hectic day for Kanye West and anyone he has targeted in this latest debacle. After debuting YZYSZN9 at Paris Fashion Week, he was met with pushback over his designs. As images of models in “White Lives Matter” garb stormed the internet, photos of West with Candace Owens—both wearing the controversial shirt—also surfaced.

The backlash was swift and is still ongoing, but according to West, he’s at “war.” He accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of killing Virgil Abloh, who passed away after a bout with cancer, and even target Vogue‘s contributing editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Kanye’s "White Lives Matter" shirts calling them violent & irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/1i3GN9RuBz — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) October 4, 2022

Karefa-Johnson was highly critical of West’s runway show and detailed her objections online. He wasn’t happy about the negative take, so he attacked her on Instagram. This was wildly unpopular on all fronts, and now it seems he has taken down the posts. In their place, West has fired off another, revealing that he has spoken with Karefa-Johnson and they’ve agreed to disagree.

“GABBY IS MY SISTER,” he began. “IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE. ANNA HAD BAZ LUHRMANN FILM OUR MEETING AND WE ARE EDITING TONIGHT.”

He claimed that he believed “She was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression,” but Karefa-Johnson let him know that no one told her to say anything.

“WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN,” he added. “SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED.”

Check out the post below.