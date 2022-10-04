Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position.

Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for Kanye West after the debut of the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at the YZY SZN 9 presentation. The Hollywood Unlocked founder told PageSix that he will be focusing on his talk show.

“Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end,” he wrote. “And I don’t support this.”

In a separate post, he denounced Kanye’s t-shirt and affiliation with Candace Owens. Though he stated that he’s in full support of free speech, he explained that what Kanye is doing is “gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy.”

“Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” he wrote. “I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.”

He continued, “Not to mention, adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible. I understand he believes in her right to free speech but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.”

Check out the post below.