Jason Lee made it known earlier this month that he has severed his ties with Kanye West after his White Lives Matter controversy. Back in March, Ye’ appointed Lee as his head of Media & Partnerships. After stepping in to his new role, the Hollywood Unlocked founder shared, “I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee says. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 18: Musician Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Despite the seemingly well fitting partnership, Lee quit working for the DONDA star amid his problematic Yeezy season 9 design, sharing in a post, “Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end.” The media guru went on accuse Ye of gaslighting Black people, adding, “I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing.”

On Thursday, Jason sounded off on West and his new posse, Candace Owens and Antonio Brown for reportedly leaking his phone number. “I did not understand why yesterday, I was being attacked by AB,” Lee shared on Hollywood Unlocked. “Antonio Brown put out my phone number, I’m changing it tomorrow. And then I put his number out too, because that’s what we do.”

He went on to accuse the former football star of exploiting Kanye and trying to steal one of Ye’s women. As for Kanye, Lee shared that he stopped working with Ye’ two weeks before his WLM debacle. “I saw this coming,” Lee shared. “I had access to to Twitter, and once he asked me for access to his Twitter, I knew that he planned to only go back when he was going to make an announcement about running for President.”

Jason added that although he and Kanye has spirited debates, they never got in to any arguments during his time working with the star. “I just knew that the President thing was coming, and I didn’t want to be apart of that because we have very different political views.” See what else Jason Lee had to say in the rundown below.