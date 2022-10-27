Kanye West is not pleased about his Donda Academy reportedly shutting down. According to reports, families are wondering how to get their tuition money back from the California Christian private school after an email to parents informed them that the school will shut down for the remainder of the year.

Hollywood Unlocked obtained the email, which reads, “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However , at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

While parents are still concerned about their tuition money, the email continued, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community.” After HU founder Jason Lee posted the private email, Yé made his return to Instagram to blast the famous blogger.

“JASON LEE,” he began the note. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.” News of Donda Academy shutting down comes on the heels of corporations like Adidas, Foot Locker, Gap and CAA severing ties with the controversial rapper due to his anti-Semitic remarks.

It also comes less than a month after Lee revealed that he will no longer work for the Yeezy designer after his “White Lives Matter” outbursts. He told Page Six, “Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end,” And I don’t support this.”

In a separate post, Jason added, “Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” he wrote. “I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.”

The self-proclaimed culture critic has yet to respond to Kanye's latest post.