Suge Knight Details Hollywood’s Disturbing Alleged "Boiled Egg Test"

BYCaroline Fisher379 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Suge Knight
Suge Knight made some shocking claims during his recent interview with Chris Cuomo.

These days, there's been a lot of talk about the shocking things that allegedly go on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. One person who seems to always have something to add to this conversation is none other than Suge Knight. The former Death Row CEO has made his fair share of wild claims about his celebrity peers and their activities, and his recent conversation with Chris Cuomo was no exception.

Knight chatted with Cuomo for News Nation via a prison phone call earlier this week, where he revealed some disturbing details about one of the alleged hazing rituals. “They used to have these guys, they used to call it the boiled egg test,” he explained. “They used to take a boiled egg, a raw boiled egg, they had those guys put their pants down and bend over and they stick it up their a**. The eggs break, they say they’re not ready yet. They ain’t put enough work in.”

Read More: Suge Knight Questions Diddy’s Alleged FBI Ties Amid Court Case

Suge Knight Discusses Alleged Hollywood Hazing Rituals With Chris Cuomo

For obvious reasons, Cuomo was blown away by this claim. “This is Hollywood. So everybody wanna go act like they don’t know what’s going on,” Knight added. Cuomo went on to note that he'd never heard of this alleged ritual. “Hold on a second. But if you just look, that’s all you gotta do. I have never heard of anything like that," he said.

According to Knight, however, it might have allegedly been captured on video. “So if I haven’t heard about it, just assume a lot of people haven’t heard that before, But you think it’s on video?” Cuomo asked before signaling a break. What do you think of Suge Knight revealing some disturbing details about the hazing rituals that allegedly take place in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Suge Knight Alleges That JAY-Z And Dr Dre Knew About Diddy's Crimes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...