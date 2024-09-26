Suge Knight Details Hollywood’s Disturbing Alleged "Boiled Egg Test"

Suge Knight made some shocking claims during his recent interview with Chris Cuomo.

These days, there's been a lot of talk about the shocking things that allegedly go on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. One person who seems to always have something to add to this conversation is none other than Suge Knight. The former Death Row CEO has made his fair share of wild claims about his celebrity peers and their activities, and his recent conversation with Chris Cuomo was no exception.

Knight chatted with Cuomo for News Nation via a prison phone call earlier this week, where he revealed some disturbing details about one of the alleged hazing rituals. “They used to have these guys, they used to call it the boiled egg test,” he explained. “They used to take a boiled egg, a raw boiled egg, they had those guys put their pants down and bend over and they stick it up their a**. The eggs break, they say they’re not ready yet. They ain’t put enough work in.”

Suge Knight Discusses Alleged Hollywood Hazing Rituals With Chris Cuomo

For obvious reasons, Cuomo was blown away by this claim. “This is Hollywood. So everybody wanna go act like they don’t know what’s going on,” Knight added. Cuomo went on to note that he'd never heard of this alleged ritual. “Hold on a second. But if you just look, that’s all you gotta do. I have never heard of anything like that," he said.