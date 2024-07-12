Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Want To Spoil Their Significant Others On "No Question"

Tyga and Sabrina had the internet in a tizzy over whether or not they were dating before this dropped.

Tyga had the internet feeling conflicted after some lovey pictures with veteran R&B/soul singer Sabrina Claudio began to surface. However, it was a false alarm, as it was all to promote their then forthcoming single "No Question". Overall, this team-up is quite the head-scratcher. Obviously, Tyga and Sabrina are two very different artists, with the former responsible for creating some of the biggest rap hits of the last decade. Then, for the latter, she is reputable for her versatile, breathy, and smooth vocals. Although, we have to give Tyga kudos for also being able to create hits time and time again, so "No Question" did have potential in that regard.

That is what this single feels it destined for. We can easily see this track getting quite a bit of radio play and streams. It has an agreeable summer vibe that feels reminiscent of Calvin Harris. Claudio delivers a catchy chorus and melody, and the Cali MC sticks to the topical focus and his usual low-key delivery does match up. On "No Question", Tyga and his guest star bring some cute lyrics to the table as they are looking to just be that rock for their respective partners. "She asks me do I got a type? / I told her, "Baby, you what I like" / A lot of girls in here tonight, yeah / Matter fact, you the highlight, uh". You can stream "No Question" by Tyga and Sabrina Claudio with the video link below.

