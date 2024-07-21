Tyga Fires Back At "Lying Ass B*tch" Who Accused Him Of Partying With Her At 13 Years Old

Tyga says its all lies for the content.

Tyga says the woman who has accused him of partying with her when she was just 13 years old was lying about the incident and addressed the allegation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. She had recalled an alleged story of the rapper joining her in a hot tub after she snuck into a party many years ago. In response, Tyga wrote in one post: "Mfs crashin out for content.. Lying ass b*tch." He followed up with another: "Back to the [money bag emoji]."

In response to the denial, many fans have been bringing up his relationship with Kylie Jenner. In the comments of a post from The Neighborhood Talk, one fan remarked: "N***a was in his 20 dating a 16 year old, you not beating those allegations." Another wrote: "She ain’t lying. You were at Kylie’s 18th birthday party grinning from ear to ear when y’all could finally go public. Please!" One more user commented: "This is too random and too spontaneous for this to just be a straight up lie. Plus he responded too quick. But I highly doubt he remembers everyone he’s ever been in a hot tub with and also where were her parents."

Tyga Attends Gala In Cannes

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Tyga attends the amfAR Cannes Gala. 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film. Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

In other news, Tyga recently teamed up with Tinashe for a remix of her hit single, "Nasty." He raps on the song: “Tonight you livin’ in a fantasy / Your own lil’ nasty world / Nashe, now the time to prove to me (What?) / Are you a nasty girl?” It's the lead single to Tinashe's highly-anticipated album, Quantum Baby, which drops on August 16.

Tyga Addresses The Allegation

Check out Tyga's full response to the hot tub accusation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyga on HotNewHipHop.