Azealia Banks Hops On Tinashe’s “Nasty” For Her Own Remix Of The Hit Song

Azealia Banks is bringing her talents to the viral single.

Azealia Banks is the latest artist to hop on a remix of Tinashe’s hit song, "Nasty," after Tyga and Chloe Bailey both added verses to the track, last week. While Banks hasn't dropped an official version of the remix, she filmed herself recording it in a new video on social media. When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip, fans in the comments section were impressed with the performance.

"She’s talented always has been. One of the mains that started rapping over house beats. Gotta give her that I wish she just was an artist … like she never had rants … I really wish she just did music … her and Kanye like just do music please LMAO," one user commented. Another similarly wrote: "Her and Khia remind me of each other. Both talented but both lowkey sabotaged their own career." One more user remarked: "She’s problematic but as many passes as y’all give Kanye West.. I be giving her passes, too.. cancel me.."

Azealia Banks Performs During Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Tinashe's "Nasty" has been going viral since its release back in April. It marked her first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the lead single from her upcoming album, Quantum Baby. The project is set to drop on August 16 as the second installment in a planned trilogy. She already released BB/Ang3l in 2023. Since dropping "Nasty," Tinashe has followed it up with another song titled, "Getting No Sleep."

Azealia Banks Hops On Tinashe's "Nasty"