Azealia Banks Hops On Tinashe’s “Nasty” For Her Own Remix Of The Hit Song

BYCole Blake273 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kim Shui - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Azealia Banks is bringing her talents to the viral single.

Azealia Banks is the latest artist to hop on a remix of Tinashe’s hit song, "Nasty," after Tyga and Chloe Bailey both added verses to the track, last week. While Banks hasn't dropped an official version of the remix, she filmed herself recording it in a new video on social media. When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip, fans in the comments section were impressed with the performance.

"She’s talented always has been. One of the mains that started rapping over house beats. Gotta give her that I wish she just was an artist … like she never had rants … I really wish she just did music … her and Kanye like just do music please LMAO," one user commented. Another similarly wrote: "Her and Khia remind me of each other. Both talented but both lowkey sabotaged their own career." One more user remarked: "She’s problematic but as many passes as y’all give Kanye West.. I be giving her passes, too.. cancel me.."

Read More: Tinashe Gets "Nasty" With Chloe & Tyga On Two Extra Remixes Of Her Hit Single

Azealia Banks Performs During Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Tinashe's "Nasty" has been going viral since its release back in April. It marked her first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the lead single from her upcoming album, Quantum Baby. The project is set to drop on August 16 as the second installment in a planned trilogy. She already released BB/Ang3l in 2023. Since dropping "Nasty," Tinashe has followed it up with another song titled, "Getting No Sleep."

Azealia Banks Hops On Tinashe's "Nasty"

Check out Banks' full performance on Tinashe's "Nasty" on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks as well as Tinashe and her upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tinashe Capitalizes On The Hype Surrounding "Nasty" With "Match My Freak EP"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...