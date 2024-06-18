Tinashe Capitalizes On The Hype Surrounding "Nasty" With "Match My Freak EP"

This song is giving the shine that Tinashe rightfully deserves.

Lexington, Kentucky native Tinashe was struggling for quite a while to really breakthrough as a memorable standout. Even though the now independent artist had her fair share of hits early on, she was more of a backup singer rather than the main act if you will. However, the veteran has really come into her own with her last two albums and singles. The three-year run has consisted of mix of experimental, personal, and fun R&B jams, really providing something for everyone. One of those highlights for the songwriter has been "Nasty". It has been so big for Tinashe that she decided to drop a new EP called Match My Freak.

On this six-track set, the 31-year-old is bringing the original Billboard Hot 100-charting smash, as well as five fresh remixes. Whether you want more danceable grooves, or slow-mo vibes, Tinashe has got you covered. To help bring all of these versions to life, she recruited DJ Tunez, Wuki, UNIIQU3, Jane Remover, OG Ron C, and DJ Candlestick. Going back to the impact of "Nasty", the April 12 release has been on the Hot 100 list for just two weeks. However, after making its way into elite company, it catapulted from 90 to 69 over the last seven days. Additionally, the sticky lyric of, "Is somebody gonna match my freak?", has created a new trend on social media which you can view below.

Listen To Match My Freak EP By Tinashe

Match My Freak EP Tracklist:

Nasty Nasty - Match My Heat with DJ Tunez Nasty - Match My Peak with Wuki Nasty - Match My Speed with UNIIQU3 Nasty - Match My Tweak with Jane Remover Nasty - Match My Sleek (ChopNotSlop) with OG Ron C, DJ Candlestick