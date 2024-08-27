Tyga & Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Violating RICO Act In Massive Lawsuit

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Tyga wears a yellow shiny shirt, tattoos, a necklace, outside Ann Demeulemeester, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A jeweler is accusing Tyga of never paying for a Rolex.

Tyga, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and The Money Team are facing accusations of RICO violations, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and more, in a new lawsuit brought by jeweler Leonard Sulaymanov. According to documents caught by AllHipHop, Sulaymanov is accusing them of refusing to pay for luxury watches and other jewelry.

“Mayweather, TMT, and possibly others have systematically created, participated and engaged in what can be described as a quasi-criminal, money laundering scheme involving high-end, rare and exclusive luxury watches and jewelry,” Sulaymanov’s lawyers claimed. “The Defendants, acting in concert and with other financially incentivized third parties, will purchase/acquire luxury watches by soliciting watch brokers, like Plaintiffs herein, and offering them upfront cash with payment terms in exchange for the purchase of watches and jewelry, with no intention of paying off the total balances.”

Read More: Travis Scott & Tyga's Alleged Fight In Cannes Gets The Meme Treatment Online

Tyga Attends Cannes Film Festival

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Tyga attends the amfAR Cannes. Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film. Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sulaymanov further cited a number of meetings in 2021 with Mayweather's associate, Jona Rechnitz. He claims the legendary boxer agreed to make several purchases amounting to a bill of $4,151,157. Rechnitz allegedly made an initial downpayment of $90,000, followed by another $177,000 payment, before he introduced him to Tyga in Las Vegas. The rapper agreed to buy a Rolex for $79,000 but allegedly didn't make any initial payments on it. As time went on with no further payments being made by either party, Sulaymanov decided to take legal action.

“Defendants … take possession of watches and jewelry, demanding formal paperwork, boxes and warranties, request repayment terms with upfront cash deposits, only to refuse to pay the full price for said items and in some instances, claim they never ‘purchased’ the item but rather it was ‘gifted’ to them because of their fame and status,” Sulaymanov’s lawyers noted. “Lawsuits around the country have been filed in recent years against said Defendants.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyga on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tyga And Sabrina Claudio Spark Relationship Rumors With Lovey Dovey New Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...