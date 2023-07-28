Saweetie’s “BIRTHDAY” Single With Tyga & YG Reminds Us How Lit The Icy Girl Really Is

Saweetie has never been one to keep it simple, so we weren’t at all surprised to see the Icy Girl go all-out for her new “BIRTHDAY” visual. In her usual fashion, the California native spits plenty of flirtatious bars over production by Dr. Like, Ryan OG, and KBeaZy. She recruited her new beau, YG to join her on the beat, along with Tyga, who announced earlier this month that he’ll be joining the fashionable couple on tour soon.

“Goin’ live on my birthday / Spend a hundred racks on a new chain,” Saweetie sets the scene on the chorus. “B**ches goin’ d*mb, we goin’ ins*ne / You can race with us, but it ain’t safe.” Afterward, we heard from the “Rack City” hitmaker, who offers to fly a woman that’s caught his eye out to LA, admitting that he’s not bothered by rumours that she may have slept with other rappers in the past.

Saweetie Links Up with Her Man, YG, and Tyga for “BIRTHDAY”

The Grammy Award-winning rap diva carries us through the middle of “BIRTHDAY” before passing the mic over to YG. “A** fat, give it a Hersey kiss / Mushrooms while in Turks, a birthday trip,” and “Your birthday gift better be pricey / F**k thoughtful, she rather it icy,” are among the 33-year-old’s best bars. Elsewhere this weekend, Saweetie also shared a solo effort called “SHOT O’ CLOCK” that’s sure to turn things up when you add it to your weekend playlist.

Tap into Saweetie’s lavish new “BIRTHDAY” visual with YG and Tyga above, or add the single to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Will you be copping tickets for the West Coast trio’s upcoming tour? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up in this b**ch with my birthday twin

Bodies gonna body in a big body Benz

I’ma bring my b**ches, bring your rich ni**a friends

From the jet to the yacht, naked in the south of France

