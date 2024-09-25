Offset Earns Diamond Plaque Thanks To Tyga's Hit, "Taste"

Revolt World 2024 - Day 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Rapper Offset performs onstage during Day 2 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangaea Studios on September 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)
Offset celebrated the news on social media.

Offset has earned his first-ever diamond single after Tyga's hit song, "Taste," sold over ten million units. Reacting to the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Migos rapper wrote: "Went diamond today God is good," alongside a photo of himself. Tyga also celebrated the news on the platform. He wrote: "Taste just went diamond 10x platinum.. Thank you to everyone that streamed it and twerked to it."

Tyga released "Taste" as the lead single to his 2019 album, Legendary. It peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a major return for Tyga, who hadn't appeared on the chart in the previous three years. It's the second highest-charting single of his career behind only "Rack City." In bolstering its success, Tyga dropped a star-studded music video for the song, featuring 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joyner Lucas, YK Osiris, Ronny J and King Bach.

Offset & Quavo Pose With Tyga

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: Tyga, Offset, and Quavo attend Quavo's Album Launch Party For "Quavo Huncho" at 1OAK on October 16, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

In response to Offset celebrating the news on X, fans shared plenty of uplifting messages. "So well deserved! God’s plan always comes through in the best ways. Keep shining!" one user replied. Another fan wrote: "How have you JUST NOW received your first one after ten years of stardom and it wasn't even for Versace or Bad and Boujee that's crazy congrats tho." In Tyga's post, he shared a video of himself posing with the plaque next to EMPIRE CEO Ghazi and COO Nima Etminan. Check out Tyga and Offset's posts on social media below.

Tyga & Offset Celebrate Going Diamond With "Taste"

Tyga is currently opening for Nicki Minaj on her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour. In the coming weeks, Nicki has dates lined up in Kansas City, Miami, and her hometown of Queens, New York. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset and Tyga on HotNewHipHop.

