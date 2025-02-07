Tyga Brings On Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Cher & More For "NSFW"

Tyga presents his first solo album in nearly six years.

There's also "Found Someone" with an interesting flip/sample of Cher's "Found Someone. Here, the California rapper and producer finds himself happy to be moving on from a past relationship and replacing her with someone better suited for him. Overall, there's a little more diversity within this tape's tracklist, but not in terms of what he typically focuses on. Shockingly, this is only Tyga's second solo album in nearly six years. 2019 was the last time we got him by his lonesome with Legendary. However, he did run it up with YG for their 2023 playlist, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub .

When it comes to making party and strip club bangers, there aren't many that come over Tyga first. He's pretty much perfected making tracks like this, staying true to his raunchy and braggadocious sound for years. He's not going to win any rap battles or tell life-altering stories. But he knows how to turn up and get listeners to indulge and have a blast. When heard his most recent single "Pop It Off," we knew what this next record was going to be about. However, on NSFW, T-Raww does deliver some slight deviations from what the title suggests. For example, "Underdawg" finds Tyga find himself looking back at his path to success and how it was never easy for him.

About The Author

