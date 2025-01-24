Tyga And Lil Wayne Reunite For Ratchet Ready Single "Pop It Off"

Tyga was the third biggest star to come out of Young Money. It's hard when the competition is Drake and Nicki Minaj, but Tyga has carved out a career characterized by hit singles. He's a worthy bronze medal in the Young Money sweepstakes. Tyga reunites with his former label boss, Lil Wayne, for his latest single, and it's exactly what you want from them. T-Raw and Weezy have a knack for making fun music to dance to, and "Pop It Off" is a worthy addition to their canon.

The beat is predictably catchy. Tyga has kept the "Taste" formula in his back pocket ever since that song hit, and "Pop It Off" slots in nicely. The drums are bouncy, and there's even a female vocal sample similar to "Taste." Surprise, surprise, it works again. Tyga fits these instrumentals like a glow, both in terms of his flow and his bars. We have to admit, though, that Lil Wayne steals the show. Wayne can still litter fun bars throughout a verse that demands far less. "Boobies, blowfish lips, I'm Hootie," Lil Weezy raps. "She blew me and she swallowed all that new me." It's not going to draw in new fans, but it's going to play like gang busters to the home crowd.

Tyga And Lil Wayne Skate Over A Hypnotic Instrumental

Quotable Lyrics:

Told Tyga that her p**sy need some Tiger Balm

Make her pop that p**sy like a firearm

And I throw that, throw that d*ck, third time's the charm

Y'all gon' make Weezy Baby take the diaper off