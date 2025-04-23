Lil Durk Helps 13 Fellow Inmates Convert To Islam Amid Prison Stay

Lil Durk is currently in the midst of a complex legal battle. Luckily, however, it looks like he's doing everything in his power to make his time behind bars count.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Chicago rapper's father Dontay Banks opened up about his son's case. Banks, who also goes by Big Durk, made it clear that he's leaning heavily on his faith as he navigates the difficult circumstances. According to Banks, Lil Durk has even helped several other inmates convert to Islam in the few months that he's been in prison.

"[Being locked up] is always gonna have its effect on you. But, you know, you always bounce back and look at the greater picture," Banks explained, per XXL. "He's definitely in their building. He was telling me that when he came in, it was four Muslims on the block. He said now it's 17 Muslims on the block. So, he's in their converting."

Lil Durk Legal Trouble

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't all Banks discussed during the interview, however. He also opened up about how Lil Durk's case has impacted him, and how he's chosen to respond to it as someone who's faced his own fair share of legal problems.

"From being in there and knowing what he's up against now, you run right there, so I can be with him to help him through this," he said. "'Cause being in the feds ain't no small task, this is a big thing. They don't give no room, they just snatch you up and put you in a hopeless situation."