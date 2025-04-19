Lil Durk’s Father Opens Up About Helping His Son Fight Murder-For-Hire Case

It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Lil Durk. In November of last year, he was arrested on charges related to alleged murder-for-hire. Authorities accuse him of paying various individuals to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King Von.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targets of a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Unfortunately, Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. If convicted, Lil Durk could face a hefty sentence, such as life behind bars.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, his father Dontay Banks AKA Big Durk opened up about his son's legal issues, and how he's chosen to respond to them.

"From being in there and knowing what he's up against now, you run right there, so I can be with him to help him through this," Banks explained. "'Cause being in the feds ain't no small task, this is a big thing. They don't give no room, they just snatch you up and put you in a hopeless situation."

Lil Durk's Legal Trouble

"It hurts to know that he has to go through what I just went through," Banks continued. "It hurts real bad. First losing the older son to the streets, and now losing him to the government. That's why I'm there hands on with lawyers, hands on with him, telling him every step of what to do now and how to fight this."

Banks' comments come shortly after Lil Durk's team filed a motion to dismiss his indictment and get him out of jail.