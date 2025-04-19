Lil Durk’s Father Opens Up About Helping His Son Fight Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Caroline Fisher 476 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Father Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lil Durk's father Dontay Banks has dealt with legal issues of his own, which is why he knows exactly what his son is going through.

It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Lil Durk. In November of last year, he was arrested on charges related to alleged murder-for-hire. Authorities accuse him of paying various individuals to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King Von.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targets of a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Unfortunately, Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. If convicted, Lil Durk could face a hefty sentence, such as life behind bars.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, his father Dontay Banks AKA Big Durk opened up about his son's legal issues, and how he's chosen to respond to them.

"From being in there and knowing what he's up against now, you run right there, so I can be with him to help him through this," Banks explained. "'Cause being in the feds ain't no small task, this is a big thing. They don't give no room, they just snatch you up and put you in a hopeless situation."

Read More: Lil Durk Tries To Get Out Of Prison And Dismiss His Federal Indictment

Lil Durk's Legal Trouble

"It hurts to know that he has to go through what I just went through," Banks continued. "It hurts real bad. First losing the older son to the streets, and now losing him to the government. That's why I'm there hands on with lawyers, hands on with him, telling him every step of what to do now and how to fight this."

Banks' comments come shortly after Lil Durk's team filed a motion to dismiss his indictment and get him out of jail.

They accuse prosecutors of "false and/or misleading grand jury evidence." In other words, they accuse them of presenting false information to the jury about song lyrics that they alleged were connected to the murder of Lul Pab. The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Read More: Lil Wayne Admits He Didn't Know Lil Durk Was In Prison

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GettyImages-1180126018 Original Content Quando Rondo’s Federal Sentence Follows Years Of Arrests, Shootings, & Legal Issues 3.0K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Lil Durk Accused Of Rapping About 2022 “Revenge” Shooting In New Indictment 1075
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Music DJ Bandz Defends Lil Durk After Song Lyrics Are Quoted In New Indictment 1068
Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 Presents Lil Durk &amp; Friends Music Lil Durk Linked To Another Alleged Murder-For-Hire Amid Prison Stay 8.3K