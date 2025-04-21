Lil Durk Has A New Strategy For Getting His Murder-For-Hire Charges Dismissed

Lil Durk is requesting that the charges in the murder-for-hire case he's facing be dropped, arguing in a new filing obtained by Billboard that the prosecution misled the grand jury in his indictment. The rapper says that they cited lyrics from the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” suggesting that he referenced the shooting in question. Durk, on the other hand, says he wrote them several months before the alleged incident even occured.

In Friday's filing, Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, wrote: “The government told the grand jury that Mr. Banks, through specific lyrics in his music, celebrated and profited from a revenge murder that he had ordered. That claim is demonstrably false.”

To make his case, Findling cited sworn affidavits from two music producers who worked on the song, confirming that Durk penned the lyrics beforehand and made no contributions to the track after the date of the attack. “Unless the government is prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience, the lyrics could not have soundly informed the grand jury’s finding of probable cause,” Findling further added.

He concluded: “A prosecutor who knowingly secures an indictment based upon false information, or who allows a falsely obtained indictment to persist, routs the grand jury from its central protective function. That is clearly what happened here.”

Lil Durk's Arrest

Authorities first arrested Lil Durk and other members of his Only the Family label back in October, allegedly linking him to a shooting in September 2022 during which Lul Pab died. They alleged that Durk's rival Quando Rondo was the true target in the attack and that Durk ordered his “OTF” crew to carry out the attempted murder.

As for the lyrics in quesiton on "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy," Durk raps: “Told me they got an addy (go, go)/ Got location (go, go)/ Green light (go, go, go, go, go). Look on the news and see your son/You screamin’, “No, no” (pu–y).” In the indictment, proseuctors claim Durk “sought to commercialize” Lul Pab's death by “rapping about his revenge” on Rondo.