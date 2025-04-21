Lil Durk Has A New Strategy For Getting His Murder-For-Hire Charges Dismissed

BY Cole Blake 760 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Authorities originally arrested Lil Durk back in October, accusing him of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lil Durk is requesting that the charges in the murder-for-hire case he's facing be dropped, arguing in a new filing obtained by Billboard that the prosecution misled the grand jury in his indictment. The rapper says that they cited lyrics from the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” suggesting that he referenced the shooting in question. Durk, on the other hand, says he wrote them several months before the alleged incident even occured.

In Friday's filing, Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, wrote: “The government told the grand jury that Mr. Banks, through specific lyrics in his music, celebrated and profited from a revenge murder that he had ordered. That claim is demonstrably false.”

To make his case, Findling cited sworn affidavits from two music producers who worked on the song, confirming that Durk penned the lyrics beforehand and made no contributions to the track after the date of the attack. “Unless the government is prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience, the lyrics could not have soundly informed the grand jury’s finding of probable cause,” Findling further added.

He concluded: “A prosecutor who knowingly secures an indictment based upon false information, or who allows a falsely obtained indictment to persist, routs the grand jury from its central protective function. That is clearly what happened here.”

Read More: Lil Durk Scores Billboard Top 10 Debut Despite Divisive First Week Sales For "Deep Thoughts"

Lil Durk's Arrest

Authorities first arrested Lil Durk and other members of his Only the Family label back in October, allegedly linking him to a shooting in September 2022 during which Lul Pab died. They alleged that Durk's rival Quando Rondo was the true target in the attack and that Durk ordered his “OTF” crew to carry out the attempted murder.

As for the lyrics in quesiton on "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy," Durk raps: “Told me they got an addy (go, go)/ Got location (go, go)/ Green light (go, go, go, go, go). Look on the news and see your son/You screamin’, “No, no” (pu–y).” In the indictment, proseuctors claim Durk “sought to commercialize” Lul Pab's death by “rapping about his revenge” on Rondo.

Read More: Lil Durk Tries To Get Out Of Prison And Dismiss His Federal Indictment

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Lil Durk Accused Of Rapping About 2022 “Revenge” Shooting In New Indictment 1088
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Music DJ Bandz Defends Lil Durk After Song Lyrics Are Quoted In New Indictment 1079
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.7K
GettyImages-1180126018 Original Content Quando Rondo’s Federal Sentence Follows Years Of Arrests, Shootings, & Legal Issues 3.1K