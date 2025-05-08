Lil Durk has faced a lot of struggles in his murder-for-hire trial, although his lyrical controversy seems to have cleared up. Still, this didn't help with his release prospects, as a judge denied him bond on Thursday (May 8).

However, according exclusively to AllHipHop, Durk's legal team went prepared. They reportedly offered a comprehensive security plan seeking to prove he is not a threat to the public. Also, it sought to mitigate any chances of a flight risk or community danger.

Specifically, the proposed package reportedly included 24/7 security monitoring from Arsec Group, a licensed private firm. This constant supervision included curfews, home confinement, control over who visits, and surveillance systems to monitor all of Smurk's movements. Not only that, but the firm would have reported to the court directly instead of Durk. As such, they could've immediately notified them of any violations.

According to the defense, this would've mitigated any community danger, which they denied in the first place. In addition, they included $2 million as part of the bond package. These specifically break up into $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, $900K in real estate, and $150K from a business partner. Another key aspect of the bond package was full court supervision and electronic monitoring.

What Are Lil Durk's Charges?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Lil Durk's specific charges relate to harrowing allegations. These include stalking resulting in death, conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, and discharging a gun resulting in death.

Law enforcement accused the Chicago rapper of ordering, financing, and facilitating a 2022 hit in Los Angeles. This allegedly targeted Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King Von. A 2022 shooting in L.A. allegedly targeting Rondo took the life of his cousin Lul Pab.

Still, other aspects of this trial look much more promising. Lil Durk's legal team's fight against the prosecutors resulted in the removal of lyrics from the case.