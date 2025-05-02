Lil Durk recently received a new criminal charge in a superseding murder-for-hire indictment, so his legal situation just became more complicated. But his lawyer Drew Findling is determined to clear his name and prove his alleged innocence.

Recently, the attorney sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview on these and many other rap legal matters. One of them was the prevalence of hip-hop RICO cases, such as the YSL trial.

It's important to clarify that Durk is not the subject of a RICO case in federal court. Regardless, Findling compared certain prosecutors' pursuit of racketeering cases to how steroids impacted baseball.

"It made hitting a baseball easier," the legal representative reportedly remarked, per Complex. "It just did. […] That’s what RICO is. RICO is for the weak-legged prosecutor that’s scared of losing because they know it makes things easier because you don’t have to prove those offenses. You just have to show a pattern of behavior. RICO to a prosecutor is steroids to a baseball player in the '90s. It just makes their job easier. Then you combine that with this crazy, madness template in Fulton County, Georgia."

But Drew Findling's criticisms don't just apply to rappers facing RICO charges. Although he labeled certain approaches in the music industry as "bulls**t," he thinks most of them follow a similar plan.

"The reason why, at least in the music industry, it is such bulls**t and so unfair," Findling expressed in a clip caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter. "Look at some of those ‘overt acts,’ right? A picture. I mean, it would literally be a picture at a gas station. […] So a client goes to their old neighborhood, takes a picture, and now they’re going back there and the Instagram picture is an ‘over act’ to support a RICO allegation."

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, Lil Durk will go to trial on October 14 of this year, if everything goes according to schedule. One aspect he and his family did not expect to combat so heavily involves his lyrical content.

The Voice's family recently issued a statement blasting prosecutors' references to Lil Durk's lyrics. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That's a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us," the statement read.