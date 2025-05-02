Lil Durk's Lawyer Believes Only "Weak-Legged" Prosecutors Take Hip-Hop RICO Cases

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 655 Views
Lil Durk Lawyer Weak Prosecutors RICO Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Durk is the subject of a federal murder-for-hire case, which doesn't actually have any racketeering charges to make it a RICO.

Lil Durk recently received a new criminal charge in a superseding murder-for-hire indictment, so his legal situation just became more complicated. But his lawyer Drew Findling is determined to clear his name and prove his alleged innocence.

Recently, the attorney sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview on these and many other rap legal matters. One of them was the prevalence of hip-hop RICO cases, such as the YSL trial.

It's important to clarify that Durk is not the subject of a RICO case in federal court. Regardless, Findling compared certain prosecutors' pursuit of racketeering cases to how steroids impacted baseball.

"It made hitting a baseball easier," the legal representative reportedly remarked, per Complex. "It just did. […] That’s what RICO is. RICO is for the weak-legged prosecutor that’s scared of losing because they know it makes things easier because you don’t have to prove those offenses. You just have to show a pattern of behavior. RICO to a prosecutor is steroids to a baseball player in the '90s. It just makes their job easier. Then you combine that with this crazy, madness template in Fulton County, Georgia."

But Drew Findling's criticisms don't just apply to rappers facing RICO charges. Although he labeled certain approaches in the music industry as "bulls**t," he thinks most of them follow a similar plan.

"The reason why, at least in the music industry, it is such bulls**t and so unfair," Findling expressed in a clip caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter. "Look at some of those ‘overt acts,’ right? A picture. I mean, it would literally be a picture at a gas station. […] So a client goes to their old neighborhood, takes a picture, and now they’re going back there and the Instagram picture is an ‘over act’ to support a RICO allegation."

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, Lil Durk will go to trial on October 14 of this year, if everything goes according to schedule. One aspect he and his family did not expect to combat so heavily involves his lyrical content.

The Voice's family recently issued a statement blasting prosecutors' references to Lil Durk's lyrics. "The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him. This isn’t justice. That's a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us," the statement read.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
