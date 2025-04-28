Young Thug Reveals His Reasoning For Taking The Plea Deal In YSL Trial

The idea of accepting charges that Young Thug swears he didn't do was a tough pill to swallow. After all, in his recent feature interview with GQ, the Atlanta rap titan did say in part, "I think I’m too big for jail." But in the end, the YSL Records founder discovered that it wasn't worth it to fight the court to protect his ego.

That's essentially the reason why the 33-year-old decided to just take the plea deal and walk away. But per HipHopDX, here's what he had to say verbatim after he was asked if it was hard to accept it. "Absolutely. Just pleading to something you know that you didn't do is crazy. But you get a chance to keep fighting. [You can] worry about the jury’s fate, or you [can] just go ahead now and go home. It’s like sh*t. Go home," Young Thug said.

To give you a quick refresher, the conditions of the plea deal include 15 years of probation. However, he will go 20 years behind bars if he breaks it. He's also banned from the metro Atlanta area and has restrictions on his songwriting. Moreover, Thug plead guilty to one gang charge, two gun charges, and three drug charges. The rapper also submitted a no contest plea to a separate gang charge and racketeering conspiracy charge.

Prosecution was pushing hard for a 45-year bout for the luminary, with the split being 25 years in prison and 20 years of probation. But him and his lawyer, Brian Steele, declined and allowed for Judge Whitaker to make a different offer which was a nonnegotiated plea. Overall, Thug nor the prosecutors could argue to alter the final sentencing.

While the rapper might still feel a certain way about having to accept charges, there's no doubt he's in a much better position than he was just several months ago. At the time, he agreed that Judge Whitaker gave him another chance and was thankful for it. "Through these last two and a half years of my life, you are truly the best thing that's happened to me."