Yung Lean Reveals Why He Had To Cut Ties With Kanye West

BY Caroline Fisher 279 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Lean Cut Ties Kanye West Hip Hop News
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Yung Lean attends the premiere of "Sacrifice" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
During a recent interview, Yung Lean got candid about his former friendship with Kanye West, and his decision to distance himself from him.

Yung Lean was briefly associated with Kanye West last year. According to him, however, that didn't last long for a reason. During a recent appearance on the New York Times Popcast with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, he opened up about what ultimately made him decide to cut ties with Ye.

“Kanye is mentally ill,” he explained. “I’ve been there and I feel for him, and I think all this stuff that he says about Jewish people—my grandfather was Jewish… I don’t know, I can’t defend him, but it’s a mentally ill person who still did ‘Flashing Lights.’ [… ] I haven’t seen him for a long time now, because it’s too much, I can’t really be around it.”

“When I was alone with him like three years ago and we just had dinner, it was lovely,” he continued. “It was fun. It was like two kids sharing ideas, and he has a big heart, and you can tell that it’s all good. But then, the next time I saw him, I could feel that the vibe had gone darker, and then the tweets started coming. It was too much."

Read More: Kanye West Accused Of Controlling Bianca Censori’s Diet To Maintain Her Figure

Yung Lean & Kanye West

Yung Lean went on to clarify that his decision to distance himself from Ye stemmed from a need to protect his mental health, not his public image.

“I mean, the public sh*t, I don’t really care too much about, but I just felt like, ‘Oh, I’m being dragged into something that I’ve been dragged into myself,’” he said. “And the best thing I could do is not, you know, make a song with this man. It’s more like, ‘I’ve been manic, too, I’ve been psychotic. Lithium works, this works.’ But he’s not going to listen to anyone. And that’s his thing.”

Yung Lean later emphasized the fact that people can still be creative while treating their mental health issues with medication. “I’m not saying I have it figured out, but right now I feel very close," he added.

Read More: Sneako & Adin Ross Are Trying To Get Kanye West & Drake To Drop A Collab Album

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.8K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West Tricked Into Planning Interview With Joe Rogan Imposter 3.6K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.5K
Comments 0