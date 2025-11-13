Kanye West Reportedly Apologizing To Jewish Collaborators For Past Antisemitism

BY Caroline Fisher 918 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Apologizing Antisemitism Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kanye West decided to turn over a new leaf, meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and expressing remorse for his behavior.

Kanye West has stirred up his fair share of controversy throughout his career, particularly thanks to his various antisemitic tirades. Now, however, it looks like he might be ready to turn over a new leaf. According to Kurrco, the Chicago rapper has been reaching out to his Jewish collaborators to apologize personally for his actions. He's also reportedly been ordering takedowns of his infamous single released earlier this year, "Heil Hitler."

While it's unclear exactly what prompted this latest change of heart, it's not the first evidence the world has seen of it. Last week, he met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, and expressed remorse for his past wrongdoing.

A video of the meeting was shared on the Rabbi's Instagram profile, and quickly began making its rounds online. Needless to say, social media users were shocked.

Read More: Kanye West Could Be Jailed If He Performs "Heil Hitler" In Brazil

Kanye West & Rabbi Pinto

"Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly," the post read. "Encouraged him with words of Torah and light, and praised his will to move closer to truth. Rabbi Pinto said: 'A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'"

"Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings," it continued. "The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."

Whether or not Ye keeps his word this time remains to be seen. After all, he's claimed to have changed several times in the past, only to revert back to his antisemitic ways. In May, for example, he announced that he was "done with antisemitism" following a simple FaceTime call with his kids. Years before that, he said that watching a movie starring Jonah Hill made him "like Jewish people" again.

Read More: Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West & Travis Scott's Japan Reunion

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Meets Rabbi Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Meets With Rabbi And Expresses Remorse For Antisemitic Past 2.9K
Kanye West Back Taxes Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Owes Back Taxes On His Childhood Home 627
kanye west Music Nicki Minaj Commends Kanye West For Seeking Forgiveness From Jewish Community 2.9K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Could Be Jailed If He Performs "Heil Hitler" In Brazil 699
Comments 0