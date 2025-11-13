Kanye West has stirred up his fair share of controversy throughout his career, particularly thanks to his various antisemitic tirades. Now, however, it looks like he might be ready to turn over a new leaf. According to Kurrco, the Chicago rapper has been reaching out to his Jewish collaborators to apologize personally for his actions. He's also reportedly been ordering takedowns of his infamous single released earlier this year, "Heil Hitler."

While it's unclear exactly what prompted this latest change of heart, it's not the first evidence the world has seen of it. Last week, he met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, and expressed remorse for his past wrongdoing.

A video of the meeting was shared on the Rabbi's Instagram profile, and quickly began making its rounds online. Needless to say, social media users were shocked.

Kanye West & Rabbi Pinto

"Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly," the post read. "Encouraged him with words of Torah and light, and praised his will to move closer to truth. Rabbi Pinto said: 'A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'"

"Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings," it continued. "The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."