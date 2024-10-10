Kanye West Sued By Man He Allegedly Hired To Investigate Bianca Censori & The Kardashians

Ye is accused of believing the Kardashians took part in alleged sex trafficking.

Kanye West has faced no shortage of legal issues in the past, and now, he's been hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, an anonymous man claiming to be his former "Director of Intelligence" is suing him for allegedly failing to pay him and allegedly inflicting emotional distress. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, alleges that the man was initially hired to be Ye's campaign manager for his presidential run. Eventually, however, his role allegedly changed.

He alleges that he was responsible for handling NDAs, and even investigating his wife Bianca Censori and the Kardashians. Allegedly, he'd have the man "tail" Censori without her knowledge during solo trips. This allegedly included the times she'd visit her family in Australia. The man did not specify why he was allegedly ordered to follow Censori.

Kanye West Gets Sued By Former Director Of Intelligence

(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

As for Ye's former in-laws, however, he had a pretty shocking reason for allegedly having them investigated. The man accuses Ye of having him look into the Kardashians' alleged "criminal links," and of believing they took part in alleged "sex trafficking." He claims their relationship took a turn for the worse when he shared alleged complaints from a former Donda Academy staff member. According to him, the staff member had alleged that students were being abused at the school.

Allegedly, when he shared this with Ye, he was yelled at, cursed at, and threatened with "great bodily harm." After the alleged confrontation, the man even accused members of Ye's team of sending him threats. Allegedly, this triggered PTSD he has from serving in the military. The man is reportedly seeking unspecified damages, and Ye has yet to respond to the suit. What do you think of Kanye West getting hit with a new lawsuit from his former Director of Intelligence? What about the man accusing Ye of having him investigate Bianca Censori and the Kardashians? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.