Kanye West Settles Battery Lawsuit Over Alleged Autograph Incident

One less lawsuit for Ye to worry about.

Kanye West seemingly has one less legal issue to handle, as he settled his battery lawsuit according to In Touch Weekly. Moreover, for those unaware, he faced this claim in February in Los Angeles Superior Court from an autograph collector who claimed that Ye struck him and threatened him when he approached him for a signature in January of 2022. This took place near a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, and the autograph enthusiast in question (Justin Poplawski) reportedly told the court that the settlement covers the whole debacle. Apparently, both parties came to a final understanding around September 11.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is probably trying his best to balance his new music sessions, his travels with his wife Bianca Censori, and his other business endeavors while also dealing with the fallout of his alleged actions and his confirmed behavior. He continues to be a focal point of controversy for various reasons, whether it's sexual harassment allegations or disappointed fans following VULTURES 2. A third installment is allegedly on the way, but we all know how hectic and unfulfilled these album rollouts can be.

Kanye West In Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

In fact, it appears like Kanye West fans have instead taken matters into their own hands when it comes to new music. A fan seemingly hacked his Spotify page and uploaded the Ty Dolla $ign VULTURES leftover "GUN TO MY HEAD" featuring Kid Cudi, which was previously only available digitally. Interestingly enough, it wasn't visible for every single user and it seems like this was by no means an intentional or official release. Given just how bizarre and glitchy the VULTURES releases turned out, we're not surprised that Ye continues to deal with some weird uploads.