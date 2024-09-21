Kanye West Fan Appears To Leak "GUN TO MY HEAD" With Kid Cudi Onto Spotify

Kanye's discography continues to be messed with.

It seems that once again Kanye West is dealing with another leak. At least that's what it looks like to us. On X (formerly Twitter), there's a single tweet from a user by the name of MikeyPy_ who has an allegedly real Spotify link to a prized collaboration. It is Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's "GUN TO MY HEAD", which was included as a deluxe track for VULTURES 2. When you click on it, it takes you to the 2:16 track and it has over 19,000 plays. For a track this coveted by fans, the streaming numbers are way too low. Where there appears to be some possible accuracy here is when it was released.

Kanye West put out "GUN TO MY HEAD", "BELIEVER", and "DRUNK" on the YZY website on August 8 and made them available to buy up until midnight or August 9. When you look at it that way, that Spotify drop date kind of makes sense. What also makes this potentially true is that it was released under YZY and has the official accounts of Kid Cudi and ¥$ attached to it instead of some random user on the Spotify platform. In that same breath, it doesn't make sense as to why we are just getting this allegedly true announcement today.

Kid Cudi Reacted To Kanye West Dropping "GUN TO MY HEAD" A Few Weeks Ago

There was already some confusion surrounding "GUN TO MY HEAD", especially on Kid Cudi's side. The on-and-off collaborator of Ye's found out via a Twitter Q&A with fans in late August and was visibly shocked. After talking about it for a little bit back and forth, Cudi said he was going to discuss the possibility with Kanye about getting it on DSPs. Maybe this supposed leak is the result of that? No one really knows, as we are extremely skeptical overall.

There was already some confusion surrounding "GUN TO MY HEAD", especially on Kid Cudi's side. The on-and-off collaborator of Ye's found out via a Twitter Q&A with fans in late August and was visibly shocked. After talking about it for a little bit back and forth, Cudi said he was going to discuss the possibility with Kanye about getting it on DSPs. Maybe this supposed leak is the result of that? No one really knows, as we are extremely skeptical overall.