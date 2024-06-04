Kanye West Fans Left Stunned After Multiple Tracks Release To His YouTube Account Inexplicably

Ye's collection of songs includes instrumentals and full performances from him and features.

Kanye West is always dealing with some sort of issue, regardless of if it was caused by him or someone else. Currently, his accuser and former Yeezy employee, Lauren Pisciotta, is looking to sue the controversial mogul for sexual assault/harassment. Currently, no one really knows who is at fault here, as Ye has recently announced that he is suing Lauren back. He and his legal claim she was trying to persuade him to commit sexual acts, while also blackmailing him for millions. So much is still to come of that situation, so be sure to stay locked in with us. Right now, though, Kanye West has to deal with a potential hacker unloading multiple songs on his YouTube.

This all went down just moments ago, as it appears that 13 total tracks were leaked on to the official page of Mr. West. The capsule includes what could be unfinished demos and older sounding tracks. Additionally, they could be Donda leftovers, due to the all-black cover art on each song. Each one was released separately and not as a project. Or, since we are in the middle of the VULTURES era, these could be throwaways, too.

Fans Have A Few Theories As To Why Kanye Dropped Unexpectedly

Fans are just as floored as we are, as there was no warning of Kanye West dropping anything. This expectedly has led to YouTube users coming up with theories as to why the troubled superstar would do this on a Tuesday. Some think he is trying to cover up the fact that he has these sexual allegations against him. Others believe he was simply hacked, which could be the case. Just about a week ago, a massive number of songs from major artists, including Ye, were leaked. More should come of this as well, so stay with us during this second developing story.