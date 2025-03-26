Kanye West’s Antisemitic Tweets Result In New Copyright Lawsuit

It goes without saying that Kanye West's bizarre antisemitic remarks have cost him quite a bit, and now, it looks like they've landed him in the middle of a new lawsuit. According to TMZ, the Chicago rapper was sued earlier this week by German musician Alice Merton. She accuses him of copyright infringement. She alleges he used an "unauthorized sample" of her song "Blindside" on his song with Ty Dolla Sign and Kid Cudi, "Gun to My Head."

Merton claims she first heard Ye's song in December of 2023. This was roughly a year after she wrote and recorded her song, per the suit. In February, she says he asked to use it through BMG Rights Management. She rejected it, and when asked why, said it was because "the artist’s values are contrary to our values." She added that she's concerned about his "anti-sematic [sic], racist remarks which were made publicly and continue to be made publicly."

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Drama

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, Ye has yet to address the lawsuit publicly. It looks like his music isn't the only element of his life to take hit after his offensive tirades on X, however. His relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their children also appears to be on the rocks these days. Sources even recently told TMZ that she's allegedly considering taking him to court in an attempt to strip him of joint legal custody of their legal ones.