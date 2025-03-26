Kanye West’s Antisemitic Tweets Result In New Copyright Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 1045 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Copyright Lawsuit Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West has posted several offensive tweets about Adolf Hitler, Nazis, and more over the past few weeks.

It goes without saying that Kanye West's bizarre antisemitic remarks have cost him quite a bit, and now, it looks like they've landed him in the middle of a new lawsuit. According to TMZ, the Chicago rapper was sued earlier this week by German musician Alice Merton. She accuses him of copyright infringement. She alleges he used an "unauthorized sample" of her song "Blindside" on his song with Ty Dolla Sign and Kid Cudi, "Gun to My Head."

Merton claims she first heard Ye's song in December of 2023. This was roughly a year after she wrote and recorded her song, per the suit. In February, she says he asked to use it through BMG Rights Management. She rejected it, and when asked why, said it was because "the artist’s values are contrary to our values." She added that she's concerned about his "anti-sematic [sic], racist remarks which were made publicly and continue to be made publicly."

Read More: Kanye West Returns To Tokyo Following His Unhinged Twitter Tirade

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Drama
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, Ye has yet to address the lawsuit publicly. It looks like his music isn't the only element of his life to take hit after his offensive tirades on X, however. His relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their children also appears to be on the rocks these days. Sources even recently told TMZ that she's allegedly considering taking him to court in an attempt to strip him of joint legal custody of their legal ones.

Before that, Ye went off about Kardashian and the rest of her family on X, labeling her an alleged "sex trafficker." He criticized her for the way she allowed their children to dress, slammed her for owning trademarks related to their daughter North, and more. For now, Kardashian has yet to respond to his comments.

Read More: Kanye West Links Up With Tristan & Andrew Tate After Kim Kardashian's Alleged Concern

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.6K
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ended North's Visit With Kanye West After He Invited Andrew Tate 1.8K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.2K
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Trademarks North Name Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West Questions Why Kim Kardashian Owns Trademarks To Their Daughter North's Name 3.3K