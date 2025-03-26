Dr. Phil Explains How Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Could Both Lose Their Kids

Kanye West has been an absolute headcase for Kim Kardashian and Dr. Phil feels that the latter has a responsibility to do what's best.

No matter what Kim Kardashian tries to do, she just can't seem to figure out Kanye West. No matter how hard she tries to compromise with him, he crosses the line. Take for example the recent incident with Ye trying to release a song with North West. The track had Diddy vocals on it and that made her extremely uncomfortable. After initially agreeing to not release the song, the Chicago mogul went ahead and dropped it anyway. "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE," he said on Twitter. "New song by PUFF DADDY feat. his son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams."

After that, Kanye West would go on an extensive rant on the aforementioned platform and make serious claims about Kim Kardashian. The most damaging of which would be him labeling her an alleged "SEX TRAFFICKER." That had to do with her allowing North West to collaborate on a song with FKA twigs. He ultimately felt it made him uncomfortable as well, stating, "I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN." This is one of the reasons why he feels that the "MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION." Overall, he's been highly critical of Kim's parenting and doesn't feel he gets enough time with their kids.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Beef

Because of his all of the aforementioned antics --not to mention the anti-Semitic rants, love for Hitler, and the hangout with the Tate brothers-- it has been reported that Kim is considering stripping joint legal custody from her ex. She has yet to go through with it presumably due to the fact that she wants her kids to have a relationship with their father. But if he's going to keep acting like this, is that really the smart thing to do legally speaking?

In the eyes of Dr. Phil, per TMZ, that's why it's so tricky. Because of Kim does in fact decide to not get the government involved, he fears authorities will swoop in and take their four children away from them. He says that would be considered parental negligence. So, while it could make things worse in some ways for Kim, she might have to make that hard decision and remove her babies away from their dad since she believes he's a flight risk.

