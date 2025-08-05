Kanye West Ex-Staffer Granted Attorney Fees For Fighting "Frivolous" Motion In Antisemitism Lawsuit

BY Zachary Horvath 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West's attempt at dismissing an early 2025 lawsuit is backfiring as his legal team is being awarded for defending a waste of a motion.

The court cases are stacking up for Kanye West still. In the last few days, there have been developments stemming from his Antisemitism lawsuit. The one we are referring to is from February 2025. He was hit with it days after his bizarre Super Bowl commercial. There, he was encouraging viewers to buy his t-shirts with swastikas on them.

A Jewish former marketing employee filed that suit. She claimed she was fired after allegedly calling her "ugly" and texting her "Hail Hitler." Other alleged texts that he sent included "I Am A Nazi" and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

This is where the new updates come into play. Kanye has been trying to throw out this case by using California’s anti-SLAPP statute. It guards against legal action that threatens free speech. 

However, his legal team's argument was unsuccessful, with a judge shutting it down in June. "[Kanye and his company] cannot insulate themselves from defending against allegations of blatantly antisemitic and misogynous harassment and an unashamedly discriminatory and retaliatory firing of plaintiff by simply claiming that defendant Ye’s every word and action, even in a private workplace, is a work of art."

Read More: Top 5 Hip-Hop Sets Of Osheaga 2025

Kanye West Antisemitism
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120 © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Judge Theresa M. Traber added that his anti-SLAPP motion was "rife with defects, specious arguments and misstatements of law." She added that it was "frivolous and brought for the purpose of delaying the litigation of this action, rather than to raise serious concerns about free speech."

But even though it didn't end well for the law firm, Shegerian & Associates, they are getting money back.

Judge Traber believes they should receive compensation because of how she views Ye's motion per Billboard. A motion was sent in on July 30, highlighting the number of hours worked to be awarded the accurate total in attorney fees. "Plaintiff’s attorneys seek fees for 106.7 hours of work, which represents reasonable time actually spent opposing a half-baked anti-SLAPP motion."

In total, it equates to $100,000 or $99,720, to be exact. That figure was reached using the hourly rates for the four attorneys who were on the case. They are in between $650 to $1,100. At the time of reporting, Kanye West nor his reps have yet to respond for comment.

Read More: The Top 13 Air Jordan 4 Colorways Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Nazism Bisexuality Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Makes Bizarre Comparison Between Nazism And Bisexuality 2.3K
Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 Music Lizzo Wants Sexual Harassment Documents Sealed By The Court 533
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Faces Bevy Of Accusations In Lawsuit From Jewish Yeezy Employee Following His Bigoted Tirade 1190
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.6K
Comments 0