The court cases are stacking up for Kanye West still. In the last few days, there have been developments stemming from his Antisemitism lawsuit. The one we are referring to is from February 2025. He was hit with it days after his bizarre Super Bowl commercial. There, he was encouraging viewers to buy his t-shirts with swastikas on them.

A Jewish former marketing employee filed that suit. She claimed she was fired after allegedly calling her "ugly" and texting her "Hail Hitler." Other alleged texts that he sent included "I Am A Nazi" and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

This is where the new updates come into play. Kanye has been trying to throw out this case by using California’s anti-SLAPP statute. It guards against legal action that threatens free speech.

However, his legal team's argument was unsuccessful, with a judge shutting it down in June. "[Kanye and his company] cannot insulate themselves from defending against allegations of blatantly antisemitic and misogynous harassment and an unashamedly discriminatory and retaliatory firing of plaintiff by simply claiming that defendant Ye’s every word and action, even in a private workplace, is a work of art."

Kanye West Antisemitism

Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120 © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Judge Theresa M. Traber added that his anti-SLAPP motion was "rife with defects, specious arguments and misstatements of law." She added that it was "frivolous and brought for the purpose of delaying the litigation of this action, rather than to raise serious concerns about free speech."

But even though it didn't end well for the law firm, Shegerian & Associates, they are getting money back.

Judge Traber believes they should receive compensation because of how she views Ye's motion per Billboard. A motion was sent in on July 30, highlighting the number of hours worked to be awarded the accurate total in attorney fees. "Plaintiff’s attorneys seek fees for 106.7 hours of work, which represents reasonable time actually spent opposing a half-baked anti-SLAPP motion."

In total, it equates to $100,000 or $99,720, to be exact. That figure was reached using the hourly rates for the four attorneys who were on the case. They are in between $650 to $1,100. At the time of reporting, Kanye West nor his reps have yet to respond for comment.