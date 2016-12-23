Publicist
- Pop CultureKanye West's Former Publicist, Trevian Kutti, Gets Mugshot In Trump CaseShe also formerly represented R. Kelly, and stands accused of impersonating a government official.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist For $10M Over Puma DealLaMelo Ball's former publicist claims that the Charlotte Hornets player owes her $10M for helping him secure the Puma deal. By Brianna Lawson
- BeefTaylor Swift's Publicist Responds To Kanye West & Kim KardashianTaylor Swift's publicist releases her original statement on the leaked Kanye West phone call in response to Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Publicist Run Up On By Joycelyn Savage's Father During Press ConferenceTimothy Savage interrupts Darryl Johnson and demands to know where his daughter is.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBeyoncé's Publicist Condemns Fans For Bullying Warriors' Owner's Wife Nicole CurranBeyoncé's publicist wants fans to note how they're mistreating Nicole Curran.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRemy Ma's Rep Says There's "No Credible Evidence" To Back Assault AllegationA spokesperson for Remy Ma released a statement regarding the assault claims made by "Love & Hip-Hop" star Brittney Taylor.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCharlize Theron Explains How She Was Hilariously Trolled By Rihanna On Her BirthdayRihanna's got jokes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Superfan Heckles Singer's Publicist: "I Don't Mean To Interrupt But..."R. Kelly Superfans don't care to understand the difference between "Child Support" and "Child Molestation."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cent To Floyd Mayweather After Gucci Backlash: "Saying All The Wrong Sh*t"50 Cent is giving away all his Gucci clothes to the homeless.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Doesn't Believe Kylie Jenner Makes As Much Money As Jay-ZNicki Cannon thinks Kylie's publicist spun things around to get her on the Forbes list.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Publicist Confronts Woman Yelling, “No Wonder Your Husband Left You"Cardi B appreciates the way her publicist handled the hostile situation in Sydney, Australia.By Devin Ch
- NewsCardi B Insists Offset's Apology Was Not Staged Despite Publicist's InvolvementThe rapper won't let people come for Patientce either.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B's Defends Publicist Who Let Offset Crash Rolling Loud PerformanceGood intentions and loyalty trump the rest.By Zaynab
- SocietyBill Cosby Is Getting Royal-Prison Treatment According To His RepsBill Cosby's publicist talks about his "First Day In."By Devin Ch
- MusicFoxy Brown's Publicist Reportedly Resigns After NYFW DebacleFoxy Brown's rep has reportedly resigned from her position after the fashion week disaster.By Aron A.
- MusicMariah Carey's Vegas Ticket Sales Reportedly A DisasterLow turnout in Vegas, could it be true?By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Looking To Hire PublicistKanye West is reportedly looking to hire a publicist.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Publicist Compares Him To Emmett Till, Questions Victims' HonestyCosby's publicist is going the distance to try and defend him. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyFlavor Flav Reportedly Owes The IRS A Whopping $3.1 MillionYep, flavor Flav is down the rabbit hole again with IRS agents right on his tail.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Relationship With His Agent Reportedly On The RocksR. Kelly's professional circle continues to cool.By Matt F
- MusicStream Zaytoven's Audio Book "Experience Hope Vol. 2" With Publicist Tamiko HopeStream Zaytoven's "Experience Hope Vol. 2" for music industry tips.By hnhh