As we wait for a new Kid Cudi album, the rap star provides us with an update on his new memoir on the way. Written under his real-name, Scott Medusci, Cudi: The Memoir will be released on August 5.

Described as therapuetic, the memoir promises a raw, uncut look into the life of one of hip-hop’s most vulnerable voices. The memoir revisit the chaos, the joy, and the darkness he’s carried for years. In hopes that it helps provide his fans and others with courage to prevail.

He spoke about the premise of the book in 2022, he explained:

“Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel. Moments, people, [ageing], the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride. I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close. Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone. My hope is that after u read this, you’ll have the [confidence] to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”

Kid Cudi New Memoir

It’s a deep dive into the making of a man who shifted the culture. From single-parent upbringing to losing his father at just 11, Cudi unpacks the trauma that shaped his worldview.

These pages hold the weight of his healing and the blueprint of his evolution. He’s pulling back the curtain on the highs, the heartbreak, and the headspace that fueled his art.

He’s also hitting the road for a worldwide book tour, bringing fans face-to-face with the man behind the music. No stadiums. No stage sets. Just real talk and shared moments.