Kid Cudi Launches Album Rollout With "NEVERLAND" Single Announcement

Kid Cudi is setting sail on a new album journey. Per the Cleveland rapper's social media, he's going to be dropping the lead single for it "COMING SOON." It's titled "NEVERLAND," and he offered up the pre-save links for Spotify and Apple Music in his Instagram bio.
Cudi confirmed the album announcement on his X writing, "Pre save NEVERLAND, my first single from my new album, NOW! At http://kidcudi.com🎡." Some fans were a little confused as to whether or not what "NEVERLAND" was exactly, but this puts all questions to rest.
We do also have confirmation on a release date, that being at midnight, May 9. What's also worth pointing out is that this track is also the title of a short film that's going to be premiering at Tribeca Film Fest on June 7. It's a collaboration between Kid Cudi, director and comedian Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, and horror director Ti West.
He's got a relationship with the latter as the rapper starred in X, a throwback slasher flick that also featured Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, and more. It hit theaters in 2022 and was the first of three films in a trilogy that included Pearl (2022) and MaXXXine (2024). However, Cudi only appears in X.
Kid Cudi INSANO
The multi-hyphenate announced that while also sneaking in the album and single reveal on April 22. "This was a huge passion project, its different and something u haven't seen before. So get ready people. Also! NEVERLAND is the name of my first single to my new album, which is comin to you very very soon. Stay tuned fam. The rollout begins... Not f*ckin around this time😈😈😈" he said.
Unfortunately, we have no details about the untitled project. But it will follow up on Cudi's 2024 project and ninth studio LP, INSANO. He also dropped a deluxe/alternate version of that called INSANO (NITRO MEGA) a month later.