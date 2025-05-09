Kid Cudi Is A Lost Boy In Anticipated Track "NEVERLAND"

Kid Cudi lives out his Lost Boys fantansies with the release of his anticipated single "NEVERLAND. "

It’s a new bag for Cudi—dark, cinematic, and straight from the heart. The flick’s co-written by Cudi and horror head Ti West, with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw behind the boards. Real spooky pedigree.

Cudi ain’t been on the film wave since Insano (Nitro Mega) dropped in 2023, but this ain’t just a comeback—it’s a creative pivot. The vibes are weirder, deeper, heavier. When he popped out on Twitter with the news in April, he kept it raw: “This one different. A passion project. Y’all ain’t seen nothin’ like this before"

Leading the cast, Cudder rolls with Kiernan Shipka, Brittany Snow, Haley Joel Osment, Cary Elwes, and Brandon Scott. Expect some mind-bendin’ drama mixed with that signature Peele eeriness. Plot still low-key, but Cudi teased surreal heat and fearless storytelling.

"NEVERLAND" takes a horrific approach that is intriguing due to the popularity of Ryan Coolger's Sinners. Cudi’s treatin’ this like more than just a drop—it’s a statement. In his words: “Not f***in around this time.” Translation: he’s locked in.

Film meets sound. Dreams meet nightmares. Cudi’s buildin’ a world where the rules don’t matter. With Neverland, he’s not just releasing music—he’s takin' flight.

"NEVERLAND" is reminscient to his Man on the Moon days. The injuried results in tremendous creativity.

"NEVERLAND" - Kid Cudi

