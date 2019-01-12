neverland
- PoliticsTrump Jr. Says Dad Isn't Racist Because He Was Allowed To Hang With Michael JacksonTrump Jr. has a book coming out. Just in case you needed a coaster.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMarlon Brando Made Michael Jackson Cry Over Molestation Claims: ReportMarlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson over the allegations of child molestation in 1994.By Aron A.
- SportsOJ Simpson Explains How Michael Jackson Helped Him Hide From MediaMJ was there for OJ in a time of need.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAaron Carter Clarifies Claim That Michael Jackson Was "Inappropriate" With HimAaron Carter says that Michael Jackson wasn't sexual with him. By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Leaving Neverland" Director Makes U-Turn On Michael Jackson's Accuser's ClaimDan Reed admits there are a few holes in one of the accuser's story.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Suffers Dramatic $36 Million Price ReductionA whopping $36 million price reduction after the "Leaving Neverland" controversy.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMichael Jackson's Family Calls "Leaving Neverland" A "Public Lynching"The Jackson family is not happy with the new documentary.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie On Michael Jackson Doc: "Keep That Same Energy Y'all Had For R. Kelly"Boosie sounds off.By Milca P.