Dom Dolla & Kid Cudi Live Out Childhood Dreams In “Forever”

Dom Dolla and Kid Cudi have joined forces on “Forever,” a vibrant dance track that fuses house beats with emotional depth.

The single debuted during Dom’s sold-out doubleheader at Madison Square Garden, where Cudi surprised the crowd with his first live performance since Coachella 2024. Together, they delivered “Forever” along with Cudi’s fan favorites “Day ’N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” to an electrified crowd of 30,000.

In a behind-the-scenes video from EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, Cudi reflected on the song’s nostalgic core, saying it “feels like 2010 again.” Dom, who grew up a fan of Cudi’s music, called the collaboration a dream realized. When they met earlier in the year, Cudi told him he was ready to move away from making sad songs.

That conversation sparked a creative challenge: to write the happiest song they could, one that offered listeners a sense of escape from today’s chaos.

The track arrives during a high point in Dom Dolla’s career. He’s locked in festival slots at Hard Summer, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Creamfields, Kappa Futur, and Dour, and is headlining shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s Depot Mayfield.

He also begins a new residency at HÏ Ibiza this year. With over a billion streams, a Grammy nomination, and three ARIA Awards, Dom remains one of Australia’s most influential electronic acts.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi continues to evolve, spanning music, film, fashion, and animation. His latest album, INSANO, and its deluxe edition NITRO MEGA, mark yet another chapter in a career built on transformation.

”Forever” - Dom Dolla & Kid Cudi

Quotable Lyric