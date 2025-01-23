Kid Cudi Breaks His Silence On "Crazed Fan" That Broke Into His L.A. Home During Wildfires

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kid Cudi attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cudi wanted to clear things up.

Kid Cudi is one of many Los Angeles residents who have suffered a lot as a result of the wildfires ravaging the area. However, after evacuating the area, he later learned that a man broke into his home, used his shower and kitchen, and went through personal items. Allegedly, the intruder wanted to speak with the Cleveland creative to collaborate, although authorities later arrested him and charged him with felony burglary and theft of utilities after Cudi reportedly contacted police. Now, he's broken his silence on the matter via an Instagram Story post this week that emphasizes the danger, fright, and uneasiness that he's experiencing as a result.

"Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internets running w things and making jokes and this s**t is not funny," Kid Cudi wrote. "The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years with out me knowing. He's been to shows, events I've done in the states and overseas. He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself.

Kid Cudi Addresses Home Break-In

"I dont feel safe now," Kid Cudi continued. "He rummaged through personal things, my fiance's stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34 year old man. Not homeless. Im gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. Im not online to see the comments, but word got back to me people are making light of this and its not okay. If im standoffish when u see me in public now. this is why."

Sadly, this is not the only scary situation that Kid Cudi faced that saw some life in the headlines these days. For those unaware, Diddy allegedly organized for folks to set Cudi's car on fire due to a presumed relationship with Cassie, a claim that came up amid the Bad Boy mogul's current legal scandal.

[via]

