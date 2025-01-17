Kid Cudi Suffers Bizarre Burglary At His Home Amidst L.A. Wildfires

Kid Cudi was forced to evacuate his home amidst the Los Angeles wildfires. He broke news of the evacuation on January 8. "Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he said via Instagram. "I'm safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. Love you guys." The rapper was forced to make peace with the idea that his home may go up in flames. No such tragedy has occurred, but Kid Cudi has had to contend with some estate drama. The rapper's home was recently broken into, which he discovered when security footage captured a shirtless man in his kitchen.

Kid Cudi noticed the bizarre sight on January 15. He quickly called the Los Angeles Police Department, who traveled to the rapper's home and made an arrest. The man had seemingly made himself at home in the interim, however. LAPD told TMZ that the man used Kid Cudi's bathroom and shower. He also made a meal for himself with Cudi's food. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with theft of utilities, as well as felony burglary. The price of a shower and meal at the Scott Mescudi estate was not cheap, it seems. The burglar's bond has been set at a whopping $150K.

Kid Cudi's Burglar Used His Shower And Kitchen

Kid Cudi has not commented on the burglar since the arrest was made. It makes sense, though, given that the rapper claimed he was taking a break from social media during the holidays. Barring the news about his evacuation, Cudi has been silent on the social media front. He explained why on December 19. "Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team," he explained. "I've been thinkin, I see too much bullsh*t on here and life is much cooler being disconnected." Kid Cudi described his presence over the last few years as "too accessible" and vowed to make a change. "Now when u hear from me itll be through my art," he added. "I love y'all."