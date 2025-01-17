Kid Cudi Suffers Bizarre Burglary At His Home Amidst L.A. Wildfires

BY Elias Andrews 1413 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: PalmSprings
Kid Cudi performs at Coachella 2019 in Indio, Calif. on Sat. April 13, 2019. Thomas Hawthorne / USA Today Network via Imagn Images
The man made himself comfortable.

Kid Cudi was forced to evacuate his home amidst the Los Angeles wildfires. He broke news of the evacuation on January 8. "Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he said via Instagram. "I'm safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. Love you guys." The rapper was forced to make peace with the idea that his home may go up in flames. No such tragedy has occurred, but Kid Cudi has had to contend with some estate drama. The rapper's home was recently broken into, which he discovered when security footage captured a shirtless man in his kitchen.

Kid Cudi noticed the bizarre sight on January 15. He quickly called the Los Angeles Police Department, who traveled to the rapper's home and made an arrest. The man had seemingly made himself at home in the interim, however. LAPD told TMZ that the man used Kid Cudi's bathroom and shower. He also made a meal for himself with Cudi's food. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with theft of utilities, as well as felony burglary. The price of a shower and meal at the Scott Mescudi estate was not cheap, it seems. The burglar's bond has been set at a whopping $150K.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Car Fire Detailed In New Arson Report After Diddy Denies Involvement

Kid Cudi's Burglar Used His Shower And Kitchen

Kid Cudi has not commented on the burglar since the arrest was made. It makes sense, though, given that the rapper claimed he was taking a break from social media during the holidays. Barring the news about his evacuation, Cudi has been silent on the social media front. He explained why on December 19. "Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team," he explained. "I've been thinkin, I see too much bullsh*t on here and life is much cooler being disconnected." Kid Cudi described his presence over the last few years as "too accessible" and vowed to make a change. "Now when u hear from me itll be through my art," he added. "I love y'all."

Kid Cudi has been riding a critical high over the last few years. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen (2020) and INSANO (2024) were praised by fans and critics alike. Many felt the rapper sounded more assured and energized than he had at the tail end of the last decade. Cudi also teased the possibility of dropping another album during the summer. "Next summer vibez," he tweeted out in October. Let's hope he sticks to his prediction.

Read More: Kid Cudi Pulls From A Nostalgic Era For "The Moon Man Survives"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Kid Cudi Breaks His Silence On "Crazed Fan" That Broke Into His L.A. Home During Wildfires 1.7K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Album Is Done And Teases Release Date 1159
2009 MTV VMA's &amp; Pepsi Present DJ Clinton Sparks, Kid Cudi &amp; Phoenix Music Kid Cudi Reveals Some Inspirational Words Of Wisdom From His Upcoming Memoir 435