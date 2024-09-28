Kid Cudi's Car Fire Detailed In New Arson Report After Diddy Denies Involvement

There are conflicting reports about this alleged Kid Cudi and Diddy situation.

The federal case against Diddy, plus a slew of other allegations, implicates at least a couple of other music industry figures as part of its investigation. Many other celebrities emerged in it thanks to social media, although many references to them claim that they are victims or witnesses, not perpetrators. Such is the case for the accusation that Sean Combs ordered the arson of Kid Cudi's car back in 2012 for allegedly having a relationship with Cassie after she broke up with the Bad Boy mogul. Her lawsuit is what first brought this allegation forth. Now, according to a Rolling Stone report from Friday (September 27), the Los Angeles City Fire Department issued a new arson report of the incident, which took place on January 9, 2012.

Moreover, the publication reports that Kid Cudi's Porsche was set ablaze by an "incendiary device" at his Los Angeles home. The L.A. City Fire Department concluded that the fire began at 10:53AM local time and caused an approximate amount of $100,000 in damages. In addition, the report claimed that this fire was "intentional," although it did not mention any suspects. Rolling Stone further elaborated that this appeared in a 2012 report to the fire department, and that a woman reportedly spoke to officials at the scene of the crime. Cudi stated to The New York Times back in November that the allegations Cassie brought forth concerning his car explosion and Diddy's alleged orchestration of it are "all true."

Kid Cudi Car Fire Investigation Continues, Diddy Still Denies His Involvement

However, in a statement to Rolling Stone, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo denied this accusation. "There is no allegation that Mr. Combs was involved in these actions or directed anyone else to take them," he alleged. "It's clear the government doesn’t know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to Mr Combs, who denies any involvement."