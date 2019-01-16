single announcement
- MusicJT Unveils New Single, Its Cover Art, & Release DateWith the recent teasers, who knows what path she will take. ByZachary Horvath999 Views
- MusicChief Keef Announces "Dirty Nachos" Single For "Almighty So 2," Fans Tired Of Constant DelaysAmazon Music has the album slated for a release in the next couple of months. ByZachary Horvath3.4K Views
- MusicLogic Unveils "Ultra 85" Lead Single Release Date And Album TrailerLogic is finally rolling out the red carpet for his long-awaited album. ByZachary Horvath5.1K Views
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals All The Details For New Single "Where Do We Go Now?"After a disappointing debut for "J CHRIST," maybe this one will be more successful. ByZachary Horvath854 Views
- Pop CulturePartyNextDoor Continues Resurgence By Announcing New SinglePartyNextDoor drops new song "Resentment" tonight.ByJake Lyda5.9K Views
- MusicGloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi BCardi B and Offset are big fans of GloRilla.ByAron A.10.2K Views
- MusicOffset Teases Moneybagg Yo Collab As Follow-Up To Baby Keem-Produced SingleOffset teases his new single "Code" ft. Moneybagg Yo. ByAron A.10.3K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Announces New Single From Upcoming Album "Entergalactic"Kid Cudi shares the cover art and release date for his upcoming single, "Do What I Want." ByAron A.2.2K Views
- MusicCardi B Announces New Single Dropping This WeekCardi B's new single, "Up" is on the way.ByAron A.3.3K Views
- MusicA$AP Ferg Confirms "Forthcoming" Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week"Move Ya Hips" dropping this Friday.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Moneybagg Yo Preview New Song “Never Lie” Dropping TonightWiz Khalifa & Moneybagg Yo are readying a new single called "Never Lie."ByKevin Goddard3.0K Views
- MusicSiR Teases New Single With Kendrick Lamar “Hairdown” Dropping ThursdayTDE’s SiR & Kendrick Lamar are teaming up for a new song this week.ByKevin Goddard5.1K Views
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Estate Announces New Song "Royalty" Drops This WeekNew music from XXXTENTACION is coming this Friday.ByAron A.12.5K Views
- MusicPost Malone Confirms “Goodbyes” Single With Young Thug Drops FridayPost Malone & Young Thug have a new song dropping this week.ByKevin Goddard6.0K Views
- MusicAll Money In's J. Stone Announces Two New Collaborations With The GameNipsey Hussle's artist reveals that he has new music with The Game on the way.ByAron A.3.3K Views
- MusicA$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky's New Collab "Pups" Drops This WeekNew music from the A$AP Mob is coming tomorrow.ByAron A.5.5K Views
- MusicDrake Announces New Music Coming TodayDrake is teaming up with Summer Walker on a new remix.ByAlex Zidel31.5K Views
- MusicCardi B Reactivates Instagram Account To Announce New Song With Bruno MarsThe "Finesse" collaborators unite again.ByAron A.10.3K Views
- MusicLogic Announces Release Date For New Single "Keanu Reeves"Logic's first musical offering of 2019 comes in a few days.ByAlex Zidel11.7K Views